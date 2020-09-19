Estilo de Vida

Reseña: Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Sharp Roku TV, NBA 2K21 y The Sims 4, Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Aquí puedes ver qué tan buenos o malos están estos gadgets y videojuegos que tanto esperabas
Foto: Roku TV, Nintendo, 2K, EA / Cortesía
Christian Herrera
Christian Herrera

Te tenemos los mejores gadgets y títulos sin importar qué consola de videojuegos tengas o qué género prefieras te reseñamos juegos y gadgets para todos los gustos y con los que podrás pasar horas de diversión en tu hogar. En esta ocasión te presentamos: Reseña: Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Sharp Roku TV, NBA 2K21 y The Sims 4, Star Wars: Journey to Batuu.

 

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Se trata de la forma en que Nintendo festeja los 35 años del nacimiento del personaje de los videojuegos más famoso de todos los tiempos. En un mismo cartucho podemos encontrar tres títulos que marcaron la evolución de Mario a la tercera dimensión.
En cuanto a Mario 64, no hay más que decir que decepciona que no se haya puesto en un formato mejorado y que solo se pueda ver en HD, de ahí en fuera todo es igual, divertido y cumplidor pero que se siente viejo.
El siguiente es Super Mario Sunshine, en este caso la alta definición le quedó como anillo al dedo, se ve fresco, es divertido y lleno de mecánicas diferentes a las que el fontanero nos tiene acostumbrados.
La joya de la corona es Super Mario Galaxy, una obra maestra que se siente mejor que nunca, así que si no lo has jugado esta es tu oportunidad, y lo mejor es que gracias al Switch, lo puedes hacer en donde quiera que vayas. En resumen Super Mario 3D All-Stars es un gran compilado del que nos hubiera gustado agregaran extras y que pulieran el Mario 64 y que incluso agregaran el Super Mario Galaxy 2, pero si pasas eso por alto, lo debes tener en tu colección.

Sharp Roku TV

Se trata de la apuesta de Roku más fresca para expandir su sistema operativo, el cual si no conoces, te contamos en qué consiste.
La televisión es de 45 pulgadas, Full HD y cuenta con todas las características que han hecho relevante a su interfaz. Para empezar puedes tener acceso a cientos de canales de todo el mundo, muchos de ellos gratuitos y otros con la posibilidad de suscribirte, entre los que destacan Netflix, HBO GO y Apple TV.
Otras características que llaman la atención son la de escuchar de manera privada lo que ves en tv, solo tienes que bajar la app gratuita Roku, y así no tener problemas con los vecinos si tienes el volumen muy alto pues solo tú lo puedes oír.
Con el control, puedes pedir dar órdenes mediante comandos de voz. Además es compatible con asistentes de voz como Alexa. En tanto, con la funcionalidad de búsqueda puedes hacer que te de diferentes opciones para que puedas disfrutar de una película o serie en la plataforma de streaming que más te convenga.
Y lo mejor es que todo esto lo puedes hacer sin tener que desembolsar tanto dinero, pues no son televisiones tan costosas, pero sí brindan un sin fin de cosas por hacer. Quizá lo único pero que le encontramos es que en este modelo no se pueden ver cosas en 4k, algo que se arreglará en lanzamientos futuros.

NBA 2K21

La actualización de este año del juego de baloncesto ofrece varias novedades, mejoras y cambios que pulen la experiencia a la hora de disfrutar de este deporte.
Además está de regreso la opción Mi Jugador, en donde podemos crear a un personaje con todos los atributos que siempre soñamos, pero en esta ocasión de una manera más especializada y detallada, por si fuera poco, conforme avances, podrás sentir la retribución de verlo evolucionar en su manera de desempeñarse en el basquetbol.
Los gráficos lucen mejor que nunca, aunque en comparación de versiones pasadas no hay mucho cambio. El gameplay se siente amigable, con el que todos podrán adaptarse a la perfección.
Otro aspecto a destacar es que podemos jugar con equipos que alguna vez triunfaron y revivir sus glorias, sin duda, si te gusta este deporte, este título debe estar en tu colección, disponible en One y PS4.

The Sims 4, Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Se trata de una nueva actualización con la que aumentas aún más las posibilidades de cosas por hacer en el mundo de los Sims y no solo eso, además podrás crear tu propia historia en el mundo de Star Wars.
Con tus acciones, decides quién gana, si el lado de la Fuerza o del Lado Oscuro, pero todo con el toque de humor que caracteriza a la franquicia.
Gracias a la gran variedad de misiones y cosas por hacer, en este título podrás pasar horas y horas de diversión garantizada, disponible en PS4, One, y PC.
