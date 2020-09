Mariah Carey saca sus memorias e incluye a su ex, Tommy Mottola, quien “Le deseó lo mejor”

View this post on Instagram

Excited to share a small glimpse of a chapter from my memoir #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey. Coincidentally, it wasn't until after I had written about "Out Here On My Own" in the book, that I found it in the vault while making The Rarities. Totally meant to be!! ❤️🦋 I hope you enjoy this little story today, and the song when it is out this Friday! 🦋