Hombre demanda a McDonald’s por sufrir heridas al comer un nugget de pollo

Watch out, Wendy's – there's a new Spicy Chicken Nugget coming into town on September 16th and this one is from @mcdonalds! 😋 A dream come true! It comes with the new Mighty Hot Sauce which has a sweet & spicy flavor thanks to the chili peppers, cayenne, and apricot. 😝 Pair them together and it is kinda spicy, honestly. 😂 I actually think the hot sauce goes way better with the normal nuggets and that these spicy ones go best with ranch instead, but that's just my opinion! 😁 These are out Monday for a limited time, so don't miss out! Are you gonna try them? 🤔