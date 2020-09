En sensuales fotos, Halsey presume su cuerpo en monokini y acompañada de una amiga

View this post on Instagram

I am the luckiest girl in the world because I get to make my acting debut with my favorite human-being @sydney_sweeney , on a tv adaptation of an amazing book by @jessicagoodman , to be written/adapted + directed by one of the greatest @annabelleattanasio and wildest of all I will also be a PRODUCER on the series with some of my idols JEAN-MARC VALLÉE + NATHAN ROSS @crazyrosefilms with Sydney’s Fifty-Fifty Films @fiftyfiftyfilms ! You guys are gonna fall in love with The Players Table. I simply cannot wait…. photos by @samdameshek