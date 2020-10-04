Britney Spears presume su cuerpo en bikini al mojarse en el mar

Britney Spears ha declarado que una de las cosas que más le gusta hacer es viajar, y aprovechó sus redes sociales para compartir los mejores momentos que tuvo durante su estancia en Hawai, luciendo muy sexy.
View this post on Instagram
I am missing this !!!!! There is nothing like yoga 🧘♀️ on the beach …. just the sound of the waves 🌊 makes me so serene !!!!! You should try it if you are able to safely …. we as people are all filled with so much anxiety ….. taking a moment to breathe truly helps …. just know we are all in this together !!!! Stay strong and GOD BLESS 🏖🏖🏖🏖🏖🏖💋🤷♀️ !!!!!!! Pss I wish I had taken a picture of the social distance-style sandcastle 🏰 I built with a little girl ….. we had two huge white bird feathers on top of it ….. her mamma was so nice to me !!!!!
La cantante publicó un video en el que aparece en bikini jugando en la playa, viendo peces y bronceándose junto al mar; en el mensaje con el que acompañó el clip Britney escribió que la gente del lugar hasta nombró una bebida (“Piña Britana”) en su honor.
View this post on Instagram
Just thought I’d recap some of my favorite moments from my trip to Hawaii 👙🩴🏝 !!! I always have an amazing time in Maui …. lunch by the pool … a splash in the ocean 🌊 … and a chocolate piña colada drink that tastes like an ice cream Sunday 🍦😋 !!!! They actually named the drink after me … Piña Britana —- no shit 😂😂😂😂😂😂 !!!! Anyhow … this is a throwback of some of my adventures there … GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!!
Britney Spears lleva ya cuatro años de relación con su novio Sam Asghari, quien siempre la acompaña en sus viajes, tal y como lo dejó ver en otro video.
Ximena Córdoba modela varios trajes de baño, dejando ver su escultural figura
Clarissa Molina se luce con microbikini estampado, pero es arrastrada por las olas
Grettell Valdez luce su figura con un trikini que parece que se encogió
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email