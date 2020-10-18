“Tuvo un infarto cuando alcanzó el clímax”, actor Mattew McConaughey revela que su papá murió teniendo relaciones

View this post on Instagram

Like many parents navigating pandemic life, Matthew McConaughey has faced the unique challenge of raising his little ones in quarantine. As he watches them tap into their talents, he relishes the “privilege and responsibility” of being their dad. ❤️ “The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father,” the 50-year-old Oscar winner tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. … I can’t think of anything being more important.” 🙏 Pick up the issue on stands Friday, and tap the bio link for more about his life, his new memoir, and the “awe-inspiring” gift of fatherhood.