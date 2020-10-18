“Tuvo un infarto cuando alcanzó el clímax”, actor Mattew McConaughey revela que su papá murió teniendo relaciones

Apuesto actor de Hollywood, Mattew McConaughey, hizo una confesión muy íntima sobre la muerte de su padre
Matthew McConaughey.
Foto: Grosby Group
Por: Enlai li Acevedo

El actor de Hollywood Matthew McConaughey ya tiene todo listo para sacar a la luz pública sus memorias en “Greenlights”, en la que hace revelaciones personales y habla de la intensa relación que llevaban sus padres. El famoso dio una entrevista a la revista People, donde afirmó que su papá murió de un ataque cardíaco mientras tenía sexo con su mamá y que de hecho, su progenitor se lo había dicho antes junto a sus hermanos.

“-Chicos, cuando me vaya, haré el amor con tu madre- y así pasó, papá murió cuando alcanzó el clímax”, dijo el artista. Agregó también, que sus padres volvían y terminaban todo el tiempo. Se casaron tres veces y se divorciaron dos y, en ocasiones, “Hasta fueron violentos”.

James Donald McConaughey murió en 1992 entonces como lo predijo: en la cama con su mujer Kay.

“Recibí una llamada de mi mamá. Tu padre murió. Mis rodillas se doblaron. No lo podía creer. Él era mi papa. Nadie ni nada podría matarlo. Excepto mamá”, dijo el actor para el medio de comunicación. Todo indica que “Greenlights” promete interesantes aspectos de la vida de McConaughey.

