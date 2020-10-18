“Tuvo un infarto cuando alcanzó el clímax”, actor Mattew McConaughey revela que su papá murió teniendo relaciones

El actor de Hollywood Matthew McConaughey ya tiene todo listo para sacar a la luz pública sus memorias en “Greenlights”, en la que hace revelaciones personales y habla de la intensa relación que llevaban sus padres. El famoso dio una entrevista a la revista People, donde afirmó que su papá murió de un ataque cardíaco mientras tenía sexo con su mamá y que de hecho, su progenitor se lo había dicho antes junto a sus hermanos.
Like many parents navigating pandemic life, Matthew McConaughey has faced the unique challenge of raising his little ones in quarantine. As he watches them tap into their talents, he relishes the “privilege and responsibility” of being their dad. ❤️ “The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father,” the 50-year-old Oscar winner tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. … I can’t think of anything being more important.” 🙏 Pick up the issue on stands Friday, and tap the bio link for more about his life, his new memoir, and the “awe-inspiring” gift of fatherhood.
“-Chicos, cuando me vaya, haré el amor con tu madre- y así pasó, papá murió cuando alcanzó el clímax”, dijo el artista. Agregó también, que sus padres volvían y terminaban todo el tiempo. Se casaron tres veces y se divorciaron dos y, en ocasiones, “Hasta fueron violentos”.
James Donald McConaughey murió en 1992 entonces como lo predijo: en la cama con su mujer Kay.
“Recibí una llamada de mi mamá. Tu padre murió. Mis rodillas se doblaron. No lo podía creer. Él era mi papa. Nadie ni nada podría matarlo. Excepto mamá”, dijo el actor para el medio de comunicación. Todo indica que “Greenlights” promete interesantes aspectos de la vida de McConaughey.
