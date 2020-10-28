Mujer de 51 años dará a luz a su nieto

View this post on Instagram

⁣ You can’t see…but big smiles behind the masks!⁣ ⁣ 𝙷𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚛𝚍 𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚖𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛!⁣ ⁣ In the beginning it felt like time was going so slow, weeks crept by…now they are flying! Even being so excited to meet her, wouldn’t mind them slowing down a little bit!⁣ ⁣ Growth study today and baby girl was looking super cute! We were giggling and laughing at her little features and comparing them to my husband and me. We had the ultrasound tech cracking up! We can’t wait for our 4D ultrasound coming up!⁣ ⁣ Delivery room thoughts have entered my brain lately and i’ve had some crazy dreams! What are your hospital bag must haves? Once we check in there’s no checking out, thanks to this crazy virus…making my lists now, any tips?