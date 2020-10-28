Mujer de 51 años dará a luz a su nieto

Una madre siempre estará dispuesta a hacer lo que sea con tal de ver siempre a sus hijos felices y realizados.
Ejemplo de ello es el caso de una mujer de 51 años de Illinois llamada Julie Loving, a quien poco le ha importado su edad para prestarle su vientre a su hija, Breanna Lockwood, y así ella y su marido puedan cumplir su más grande sueño: convertirse en padres.
View this post on Instagram
You can’t see…but big smiles behind the masks! 𝙷𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚛𝚍 𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚖𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛! In the beginning it felt like time was going so slow, weeks crept by…now they are flying! Even being so excited to meet her, wouldn’t mind them slowing down a little bit! Growth study today and baby girl was looking super cute! We were giggling and laughing at her little features and comparing them to my husband and me. We had the ultrasound tech cracking up! We can’t wait for our 4D ultrasound coming up! Delivery room thoughts have entered my brain lately and i’ve had some crazy dreams! What are your hospital bag must haves? Once we check in there’s no checking out, thanks to this crazy virus…making my lists now, any tips?
Breanna tiene 29 años pero desafortunadamente padece de algo llamado síndrome de Asherman, que se caracteriza por la presencia de adherencias y/o fibrosis dentro de la cavidad uterina debido a cicatrices, que evitan que pueda completarse un embarazo.
View this post on Instagram
They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child… ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, …⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science…⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included…⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right…⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you…⠀ See you in November!
Anteriormente, la chica había pasado ya por 4 transferencias de embriones fallidas, dos abortos espontáneos y un embarazo ectópico, lo cual habría causado mucha frustración y dolor en la joven.
Al ver esto, Julie no lo pensó dos veces; a pesar de estar atravesando por la menopausia, habló tanto con su hija como con su yerno Aaron y les sugirió recurrir a la maternidad subrogada y ella prestaría su vientre para gestar a su nieto.
View this post on Instagram
ＮＯ ＢＵＭＰ ＢＵＴ ＳＯ ＰＵＭＰＥＤ Love this t-shirt i found on etsy! Recently we completed a labor and delivery tour at one of our local hospitals! The nurses were sooo nice and super excited for us! It really made us feel good. I was in a puddle of tears (imagine that) with my OBGYN a few months back because with the virus situation, I didn’t think my husband would be able to come to the hospital for the birth. Typically for births only one support person is allowed, but since surrogacy is a unique situation, we both will be able to be in for the delivery! This was such a huge relief.. The nurses answered all our questions and we discussed a “birth plan”. I put that in quotes and say it lightly because we don’t have any expectations and plan to just go with the flow. With the exception of mom saying, “Epidural please ☝🏻“. Haha and I absolutely agree! Whew! We talked about who the baby would go to first, and we’ve always discussed she will go straight to me. Talking about how that will look in the delivery room had me and my mamas eyes swelling up a bit. We are sometimes so alike it’s scary. Fall weather started to creep into the midwest this week! Seeing pumpkins in the stores really starts to let me know November is right around the corner! #surrogacyjourney #surrogategrandma #ivfjourney #surrogacyislove #mommyinfluencer #instagood #momsofinstagram #infertilityawareness #infertilitysupport #surrogacyannouncement #pregnancyjourney #ivfpregnancy #surrogatepregnancy
Ella recibió un embrión que se formó a partir de un óvulo de Breanna y un espermatozoide de su yerno, Aaron. Además, un médico especialista la administra una terapia hormonal.
Breanna decidió abrir una cuenta en Instagram llamada ivf.surrogacy.diary, en donde todos los días cuenta cómo ha sido este proceso que para ella es un verdadero “milagro”. Su madre atraviesa ya por la semana 35 del embarazo y por fortuna, todo ha marchado a la perfección.
