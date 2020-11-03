Carlos Ponce: Su hija Sienna comparte su lucha contra la depresión y la ansiedad

View this post on Instagram

When I got the offer to write and be a part of this, I made it a priority. I’m writing my story and if me sharing my story saves a life then I’ll jump right to it! I want to be the speaker and the writer of my story, not anyone else. Mental health to me is something I’ve struggled with and I’ve been in the dark way too many times. It’s not easy and I’m still learning, but it’ll get better. I’ve been there when I see all these posts about positive thoughts or you’ll get there and it doesn’t help. So to those struggling tonight or who have been struggling, I’m talking to you right now. I know a lot of things don’t make sense right now and maybe life doesn’t seem the thing for you, but keep going. Keep fighting those battles! Look I’m still fighting mine and trust me I have days where I don’t know what path I want to take. But the choices I’ve made to keep going, is why I’m here today. If you told me a few months ago that I would be doing this, I wouldn’t have believed you one bit. But I fought, and I chose to keep going whether it meant things I just wasn’t in the mood to do! 💚 To spread support on this post, myself included, let’s share a “💚 and keep going” for those who’ve have struggled with this, have lost family members or are currently struggling! Let’s make this about them and spread love! 💚 And super thank you to @peopleenespanol for giving me a platform and allowing me this opportunity! #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthmatters #endthestigma #love #family #mentalhealthrecovery #mentalhealthadvocate #advocate #depression #anxiety #therapy #coping #learning #dark #live #chooselife #warrior #fighting #the #good #fight #struggling #magazine #lift #people #up #recovery #recoveryispossible #recoverywarrior