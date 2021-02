Tragedia en la nieve: adolescente murió al chocar trineo contra árbol en Nueva York

NIAGARA COUNTY ACTION: Renee, 16, lost her life on Sat., February 6th, 2021, saving the life of a 3-year-old child in a tragic sledding accident in Lewiston, NY. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses. A link can be found here: https://t.co/QsNYFHh6Vy pic.twitter.com/g3GqGypyNY

— Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) February 7, 2021