Bebé murió mordido por perros en el patio de su casa en Nueva Jersey

Su madre resultó gravemente herida; fueron trasladados en avión al hospital, pero el niño no sobrevivió

Un niño de 3 años murió y su madre resultó gravemente herida cuando fueron atacados por dos perros en el patio trasero de una casa de Nueva Jersey ayer, según las autoridades.

Aproximadamente a las 4:30 p.m., la policía respondió a una casa en Laurel Street en el pueblo Carteret luego del informe de un ataque canino. Las víctimas fueron trasladadas en avión al hospital, dijo el alcalde Dan Reiman. El niño fue declarado muerto y su madre sufrió heridas graves.

Un vecino que escuchó fuertes gritos dijo que los perros de raza no especificada atacaron al niño y a su madre dentro del patio trasero de su casa, tras entrar por debajo de la cerca.

No está claro de dónde venían los canes. La investigación sigue abierta en la policía y la Oficina del Fiscal del Condado Middlesex, reportó el diario My Central Jersey.

