Dos suicidios sacuden a Nueva York: jefe policial en su patrulla en Queens y pasajero saltando del Staten Island Ferry

Join us in welcoming our new Commanding Officer, Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney to the 107th Precinct. He comes to us from @NYPDTransit and looks forward to working with everyone to continue making our community one of the safest in New York City. pic.twitter.com/3TSwhWLMuZ

— NYPD 107th Precinct (@NYPD107Pct) September 25, 2020