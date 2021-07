Quinceañera murió arrollada al lanzarse de auto mientras discutía con su madre en Texas

@HCSOTexas units responded to a scene at 16827 North Freeway. Preliminary info: a teen female (possibly 15) was having a disturbance w her mother when she jumped out of a moving car. The teen was struck by an unknown car the fled the scene. Teen was pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/utlQ5khzvX

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2021