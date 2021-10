Robaron a una anciana mientras veía una película en cine de avenida Broadway, Nueva York

WANTED for A Robbery located at 1998 Broadway, . #Manhattan @NYPD20pct on 10/3/21 @ 6:48 PM The perpetrators took the victims bag and took which contained credit cards and a phone. Reward up to $3500 Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPSCalls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/HzqW5E0yCI— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 16, 2021