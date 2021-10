Directo a la lona: exprotegido de Floyd Mayweather regresa a la cárcel y pasará varios años allí

🥊🇬🇧 BRONER BANGED UP



Former world champion Adrien Broner has been jailed after he failed to enrol in an alcohol treatment program as part of his court-ordered probation for assaulting a woman at a night club



Had only just returned to the ring this year after over two years out pic.twitter.com/mIel5dA5sc— Boxing-UK 🥊🇬🇧 (@Boxing_UK_) October 21, 2021