VIDEO: Ejecución de mujer estilo narco en Queens; el NYPD busca a sospechoso

WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 12/17/21 @ 6:21 AM, front of 155-37 Foch Blvd @NYPD113Pct the unidentified person fired multiple shots killing a 39-year-old female victim. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/7g1gv6LuH7— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 18, 2021