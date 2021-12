República Dominicana vibró con Marileidy Paulino y otros atletas en Tokio 2020

Marileidy Paulino 🇩🇴 in the 400m this 2021



Before 2021 season



▪️She had only run twice in the 400m:

✔️One race in 2017: 56.27s

✔️One race in 2020: 51.88s



After 2021 season



✅ Olympic silver medalist 🥈

✅ 13 victories in 15 races (400m)

✅ PB: 49.20s

✅ DL 💎 2nd place



