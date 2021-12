Venezuela se rinde ante Yulimar Rojas, la reina del salto triple que hizo historia en Tokio 2020

Yulimar Rojas 🇻🇪 could compete in both the triple jump and the long jump next year in @WCHoregon22



Triple Jump: 15.67m 🥴

Long Jump: 6.88m

7.27m (+2.7 💨)



Will she be able to win a medal in both events ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hRqDUnaX6E