Video captó heroico rescate de una mujer tras otro incendio fatal en El Bronx, Nueva York

When @NYPD41pct officers arrived at the massive explosion at a Bronx home, they saw flames spreading to the adjoining home rocked by the explosion. Knowing there was a person inside, they ran in. They found a woman trapped in the debris. Our prayers are with those affected. pic.twitter.com/UfQWeYT9qo— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 18, 2022