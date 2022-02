Intentaron violar a una joven dentro del Metro de Nueva York a plena mañana

WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 2/9/22 @ 10:20 AM, inside N/B "E" train approaching the Canal St station the individual approached a 21-yr-old victim pushing her into the corner of the train & attempted to rape her. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500 pic.twitter.com/U9Hmg1M8wS— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 10, 2022