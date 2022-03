WWF crea una zona de protección marina de casi el tamaño de Cuba en Australia

🥳GREAT NEWS FOR DUGONGS!!!

Thanks to your support we have purchased one of the last major commercial gills nets in the far northern Great Barrier Reef! This means that 90-95% of commercial gills nets in the area have now been removed…That's ~100,000km2 of protected marine oasis pic.twitter.com/XOJvw3H4hO— WWF_Australia (@WWF_Australia) March 13, 2022