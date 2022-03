Gran Bretaña buscará realizar un juicio al estilo de Nuremberg para el ‘criminal de guerra’ Vladimir Putin

As heroic rescuers worked to rescue children and others following the horrific bombing of the Mariupol theater, 🇷🇺 forces attacked a designated shelter at an art school there with 400 inside. The killing must stop. 🇷🇺, read the 4th Geneva Convention – https://t.co/B95gcFo9VO— U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 21, 2022