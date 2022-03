Hispano admitió violar y matar a una niña, pero ganó apelación para anular su confesión: indignación en Nueva Jersey

BREAKING NEWS: Andreas Erazo, 20, of Keansburg, is facing Life in Prison after pleading guilty this morning to the 2017 murder and sexual assault of 11-year-old Abbiegail Smith, who was found deceased just hours after she was reported missing. https://t.co/W7gPNhwSia pic.twitter.com/Xxg8VGur88— Monmouth County Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) February 26, 2019