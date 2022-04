Conflicto Ucrania-Rusia: Dinamo Kiev inicia con victoria su gira para ayudar a víctimas de la guerra

Galatasaray to face Dynamo Kyiv on April 14 🤝



The match between under the slogan "Match for Peace" Galatasaray and @dynamokyiven will take place at the NEF Stadium. The game will start at 16.00 (CET) pic.twitter.com/RyfpugSgd7— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) April 12, 2022