Identifican restos de Taylor Pomaski, novia desaparecida del ex jugador de la NFL Kevin Ware

@KHOU @FOX26Houston @KPRC2 @abc13houston We will be holding a candlelight vigil at 745PM tonight (April 28th, 2022) at Freedom Park marking the 1 year anniversary since #TaylorPomaski went missing. Anyone is welcome to attend. Please come out and show support. #UntilShesHome pic.twitter.com/2UoXdbNpaS