Alerta por primera ola de calor y humedad “histórica” en 2022 este fin de semana en Nueva York, CT y NJ

Heat & humidity will build into the area this weekend, with 90+ degrees expected away from the coast. After a cool Spring, there is an increased risk of heat related illnesses. Here is the latest briefing for the upcoming heat #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx:https://t.co/2GXsZeNgE6 pic.twitter.com/ihSTRbA5iS— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 20, 2022