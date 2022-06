Balacera en Queens: Video muestra a dos hombres intercambiando disparos a plena luz del día

WANTED for AN Assault on the c/o 65 Street and Broadway. #Queens @NYPD108pct on 6/7/22 @ 3:20 PM , a 28-year-old male and another unidentified individual exchanged gunfire at each other, The 28-y/o male sustained a gunshot wound to shoulder. Reward up to $3500 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/jOK2mZNKdW