Trifulca masiva estalló a bordo de crucero en aguas del río Hudson llegando del Caribe a Nueva York

Turns out the 5:20 a.m. skirmish on Carnival Magic (registered in Panama) turns out to be a drunken brawl involving as many as 60 passengers. Neither @USCG nor #NYPD boarded #cruise ship citing "jurisdictional questions." Passengers then disembarked. https://t.co/lmGxxPfdgZ pic.twitter.com/JmJg6dvejX