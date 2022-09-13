Muchas calles cerradas y cambios en rutas de buses en Nueva York desde hoy por dos semanas: Asamblea General de la ONU

Sede de la Asamblea General de la ONU, Nueva York.
Sede de la Asamblea General de la ONU, Nueva York.
Foto: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
El Diario
Por: El Diario

Del 13 al 27 de septiembre muchas calles en Manhattan estarán cerradas mientras delegaciones y líderes mundiales se reúnen en la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas (ONU), este año en su edición número 77.

La medida afecta rutas de buses y accesos al Metro. Se recomienda consultar el portal de MTA o la aplicación MYmta para conocer los detalles y los cambios actualizados. Aunque la mayor actividad se espera a partir del próximo martes 20 con el comienzo de los debates, desde hoy las siguientes vías están cerradas al tráfico vehicular:

-FDR Drive entre Whitehall St y 42nd St
-Toda la zona entre 60th St al norte, 34th St en el sur, 1st Av en el este y 3rd Av al oeste.
-Toda la zona entre 54th St al norte, 48th St en el sur, 1st Av en el este y Madison Av al oeste.
-6th Av entre West 50th St y West 59th St
-5th Av entre East 55th St y East 63rd St
-Grand Army Plaza entre 58th St y 60th St
-Grand Army Plaza entre East Drive y 5th Av
-Madison Av entre East 42nd St y East 58th St
-Park Av entre East 61st St y East 62nd St
-Lexington Av entre East 57th St y East 42nd St
-FDR Drive Service Road entre 48th St y 49th St
-East 63rd St entre 5th Av y Madison Av
-East 62nd St entre 5th Av y Park Av
-East 61st St entre 5th Av y Lexington Av
-West 59th St entre 7th Av y 5th Av
-West/East 58th St entre Broadway y Madison Av
-West/East 57th St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive
-56th St entre 6th Av y Madison Av
-55th St entre 7th Av y Madison Av
-54th St entre 7th Av y Madison Av
-53rd St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive
-52nd St entre 7th Av y Madison Av
-51st St entre 7th Av y 1st Av
-50th St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive
-East 49th St entre 1st Av y FDR Drive Service Road
-East 48th St entre 1st Av y FDR Drive Service Road
-East 47th St entre 3rd Av y Park Av
-42nd St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive
-34th St entre 7th Av y FDR Drive

.

