Julia toca tierra en la costa atlántica de Nicaragua

Here are the 5 AM EDT 10/9 Key Messages for Hurricane #Julia:



Hurricane-force winds & dangerous storm surge ongoing on Nicaraguan coast. Life-threatening flash flooding likely across parts of Central America into Mexico early this week.



Latest Advisory: https://t.co/W5ulCzJSkS pic.twitter.com/N8FXW3Rcvb— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2022