Búsqueda desesperada de bebé de 5 meses que se encontraba junto a su gemelo en vehículo robado por desamparada en Ohio

🚨 AMBER ALERT 🚨

Message boards are helping to alert drivers statewide about the search for 5-month-old Kason Thomass. @ColumbusPolice is working closely with local & state agencies to find the suspect, Nalah Jackson, & the stolen 2010 Honda Accord.



Tips? Call (614) 645-4266 pic.twitter.com/sAiHRNVyUI