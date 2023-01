Alerta por joven hispano desaparecido en El Bronx, Nueva York

Help us find Andres! Andres Cedeno was last seen on 12/4/2022, at approximately 1 PM, leaving his residence at 1765 Seward Avenue in the Bronx. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and black and white sneakers. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/IrjnIuwAoR— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 31, 2022