Premios BAFTA 2023: Lista de ganadores

La película “All Quiet on the Western Front” fue la cinta más triunfadora de los premios BAFTA 2023, con siete galardones, incluyendo la de mejor película, seguida por “Elvis” y “The Banshees of Inisherin”, que se llevaron cuatro cada una.

Los BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) son una excelente referencia de lo que podría acontecer en los próximos premios Oscar.

Lista de ganadores:

Mejor película: “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

Mejor director: Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”).

Mejor actor: Austin Butler (“Elvis”).

Mejor actriz: Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Mejor actriz secundaria: Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).

Mejor actor secundario: Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).

Mejor película de habla no inglesa: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mejor guion original: “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

Mejor guion adaptado: “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

Mejor película animada: “Pinocchio”.

Mejor documental: “Navalny”.

Mejor casting: “Elvis”.

Mejor fotografía: “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

Mejor diseño de vestuario: “Elvis”.

Mejor edición: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.

Mejor maquillaje: “Elvis”.

Mejor banda sonora: “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

Mejor diseño de producción: “Babylon”.

Mejor sonido: “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

Mejores efectos especiales: “Avatar: “The Way of Water”.

Mejor película inglesa: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Mejor debut de un director, escritor o productor británico: “Aftersun”.

Mejor corto británico de animación: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”.

Mejor corto británico: “An Irish Goodbye”.

Bafta honorífico: Sandy Powell.

Mejor actor/actriz emergente: Emma Mackey.