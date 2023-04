Nueva York salvaje: hombre acuchillado por un grupo cuando caminaba en Midtown Manhattan

WANTED HATE CRIME ASSAULT On 4/5/23 @ 11:30 PM, front of 610 10 Ave @NYPDMTN, the unk individuals approached a 44-yr-old victim made Anti-Gay remarks, assaulted him, then stabbed him in the thigh. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website pic.twitter.com/LLnEGDSGhu