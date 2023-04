Hombre mató a su hermana en medio de una discusión frente a los vecinos: sentencia en Nueva York

UPDATE: YONKERS SHOOTING — Victim was ID'd by @YonkersPD as 54yo Leslie Hirschorn. Cops charged her 61yo brother Jeffrey Hirschorn w/2nd Deg. murder. Cops say shooting stemmed from an argument over property. They say an illegally possessed .38 cal. revolver was used. #News12WC pic.twitter.com/6tWoHHV86t