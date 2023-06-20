The Assembly Can Make History by Passing Health Coverage for All 

Our state has an opportunity to substantially expand health coverage for New Yorkers–and it wouldn’t cost New York a penny. Last week the State Senate passed Coverage for All legislation, which would expand Essential Plan coverage to low-income New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status. With the State Assembly set to return for two more legislative days this week, the chamber has the chance to do the right thing and bring home an historic victory for New Yorkers.

The pandemic has reinforced for all of us that access to health coverage and care is often a matter of life or death, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors. The Coverage for All bill offers an unprecedented opportunity to close the largest gap in coverage among New Yorkers and improves the healthcare system statewide. At the same time, the bill would create substantial savings for the state and boost the economy.

Passing Coverage for All is a moral imperative. Every day in our state, our undocumented neighbors facing illness and injury are put in an impossible position. Without health insurance, they cannot afford to seek necessary and preventative care, prolonging their illness, suffering, or even putting their lives at risk. Our uninsured neighbors fear exorbitant medical bills that would drive them into endless debt.

From an economic standpoint, this legislation is a no brainer. A recent letter from the federal government confirmed what advocates have been saying all along: New York can use its application for a federal 1332 waiver to request the use of available federal funds to cover this uncovered population. Through this expansion, all New Yorkers up to 250% of the federal poverty level, regardless of their immigration status, would have access to health insurance. To implement Coverage for All, the State would have to amend its current, more limited, waiver request. Colorado and Washington State have already moved forward with this initiative, leveraging federal dollars to expand health coverage to undocumented residents in their states. Why shouldn’t New York do the same?

Immigrants and community advocates are not the only ones who support this history-making legislation. Just last weekend, over 100 unions, health plans, providers, and community organizations sent a letter to Speaker Heastie urging him to pass Coverage for All.

Every New Yorker, no matter what you look like, what language you speak, your economic status, or your country of origin, should have access to healthcare. It is time for the Assembly to seize the moment and help build a healthier future for all New Yorkers. It’s time to bring Coverage for All to a full vote in the Assembly and deliver the passed legislation to the Governor’s desk.

Jessica González-Rojas is a State Assembly Member representing the 34th District in Queens, and Theo Oshiro, Co-Executive Director of Make the Road New York. On Twitter: @votejgr, @TheoOshiro, @MaketheRoadNY