Policía investiga crimen de odio contra dos mujeres asiáticas por parte de adolescentes en el metro de Nueva York

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: on 8/3 at approx 8PM, a 51 y/o female victim was riding on a s/b "F" train at West 4 St when she got into a dispute w/ 3 UNK females. One of them made an anti-ethnic remark, pulled her by the hair & punched her. Any info? Call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/fl7z4i3EzA