Pintura comprada en una tienda de segunda mano de New Hampshire por $4 dólares se vende por $191,000

The Savers thrift store in Manchester, New Hampshire, sold a painting by N.C. Wyeth – created for the 1939 edition of Helen Hunt Jackson's 1884 book Ramona – to a lucky customer for just $4.😳



It’s expected to sell at Bonhams for $250k+ this month, as a long-lost artwork. pic.twitter.com/K3FGxXFcVy