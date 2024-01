VIDEO: El día en que Derek Rosa se quebró en plena audiencia de corte en Florida

Derek Rosa broke down for the first time in court today when his confession was played back to him.⁠ ⁠ The Hialeah 13-year-old confessed to stabbing his mother over 40 times, searched for information about killing people with knives and admitted to the brutal killing to investigators.⁠ ⁠ The confession was played at a hearing to determine whether Rosa will remain in an adult jail or be moved back to a juvenile detention center while he awaits trial.⁠ ⁠ #DerekRosa #Hialeah #murder #courtroom