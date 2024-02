Tres leones rescatados de Ucrania encuentran un nuevo hogar en Francia

On 26/1, 3 #lions arrived at Parc de l’Auxois in #France after travelling for 4 days from #Ukraine. Their evacuation was carried out by #IFAW, Wild Animal Rescue & @ParcdelAuxois. 👏 Huge thanks to our supporters! 💙



Learn more: https://t.co/XYxLK1N7UH



📷: ©️ Parc de l'Auxois pic.twitter.com/8ZFmLMrxMj