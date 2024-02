Crímenes de Guerra: Rusia es acusada de ejecutar prisioneros de guerra tras la retirada de Ucrania de Avdiivka

🕯️ On February 15, Russian troops committed a warcrime and shot five soldiers of Ukrainian 110th Mechanized Brigade, who were wounded and surrendered to them at Zenit position near Avdiivka.



Ivan Zhytnyk, Andryi Dubnytskyi, Heorhyi Pavlov, Oleksandr Zinchuk and Mykola Savosyk