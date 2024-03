Cuarto joven arrestado como presunto responsable de tiroteo en Filadelfia, donde ocho estudiantes resultaron heridos

@USMS_Philly and @PhillyPolice SIG have made a 3rd arrest in the March 6th Septa bus stop shooting which injured 8. Jermahd Carter, 19, was arrested at 3:30pm in the 12000 block of Academy road. Family members of a 4th suspect have been advised to surrender him immediately. pic.twitter.com/rbwRnV4Oka