Editorial: A Pivotal Moment for Local Journalism in New York

In an era where local journalism faces unprecedented challenges, the New York Local Journalism Sustainability Act, sponsored by Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymember Carrie Woerner, emerges as a beacon of hope for news organizations across the state. This groundbreaking legislation offers a refundable tax credit based on the payroll of newsroom employees, aiming to invigorate the local news industry when it’s needed most.

Including this legislation in the State Senate’s budget response to Governor Hochul signifies a monumental step forward, marking the farthest progress the Act has made since its introduction in 2021. This development underscores the growing momentum behind the proposal, largely fueled by the efforts of the Empire State Local News Coalition. This coalition, comprising over 150 print and digital newspapers, has advocated for policies supporting local journalism’s sustainability in New York.

The urgency of this initiative cannot be overstated. With more than 3,000 newspapers closing nationwide since 2004, New York has felt the impact acutely, seeing its own number of newspapers dwindle from 501 to 260. This decline not only represents a loss of jobs but also diminishes community engagement, transparency, and accountability in governance. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act seeks to reverse this trend by offering a 50% tax credit for the first $50,000 of each eligible newsroom employee’s salary, incentivizing news organizations to bolster their staff and enhance their local news coverage.

El Diario, as the oldest Spanish-language newspaper in the United States and a key member of the Impremedia family, has witnessed firsthand the evolving landscape of journalism and the increasing necessity for supportive measures like this Act. Local journalism is critical in informing, serving, and uniting communities, particularly in times of national partisanship and social upheaval. We must preserve and strengthen these channels of local news, which act as the lifeblood of democracy.

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act represents a significant opportunity for New York to lead by example, demonstrating a commitment to the values of free press and informed citizenship. It’s a call to action for all of us to support initiatives ensuring local journalism’s future. We at El Diario stand with the Empire State Local News Coalition in urging the passage of this vital legislation, for the benefit of our readers, our communities, and the very fabric of our democracy.

We ask all our elected Latino officials from the state and Governor Kathy Hochul to step forward to preserve and expand the crucial work of ethnic media in our communities. There’s no time to waste.

For more information and to lend your support, visit www.SaveNYLocalNews.com. Together, we can save New York’s local news.