Señora mayor empujada por las escaleras y robada frente a su iglesia: dramático video en Queens, Nueva York

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 4/7/24 at 8:20 AM, at 84-35 152 Street in Queens, the suspect punched a 68-year-old female victim, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs, then removed her purse & fled in the victim's vehicle.



Have info? DM @NYPDTips,

or call them at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/KYVB64lUXq