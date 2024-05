Alerta por 2 adolescentes desaparecidas hace más de una semana en Nueva York

NYSP is searching for two teenagers reported missing by their families. 17YO Evelyn Jimenez and 15YO Violet Munroe. Last seen on 5/12/2024 in Peekskill. Also known to frequent the White Plains area.



If you think you can help please call NYSP at (914) 769-2600. pic.twitter.com/BQXLwntYhM