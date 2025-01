Madre de Carolina del Norte confunde pegamento con gotas para los ojos y terminal en el hospital

Update: this is without her patch, her (ONE) eye is still glued shut. the other eye is closed because it hurts too bad for her to try and open it without the other eye opening. you can see the swelling and bruising on her eye. She is still in a lot of pain and her eye is sensitive to light. We also would like to thank everyone who have donated to the gofundme, it means the world that a person could be so selfless and help a complete stranger. All of your support and kind words mean more than you know, so thank you so much for the prayers and positive feedback!