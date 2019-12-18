24/7 Turkish Series Dedicated Channel to Make Waves in the U.S. Hispanic Market

An Unparalleled Collection of Turkish Series in Spanish is Now Available on Xfinity Latino

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtreveteAVivirlo–THEMA America, a Canal+ group company, launched Kanal D Drama, a global network born from a strategic alliance between THEMA and Kanal D International, the leading exporter of Turkish dramas worldwide.

Kanal D Drama is the first and only network to stream Turkish dramas worldwide, with over 1,500 hours of entertainment, including award-winning series such as ¿Qué Culpa Tiene Fatmagul?, and titles Hulya, Chicas del Sol and Kuzey Guney and more.

Turkish series are some of the most-watched shows in Latin America and continue to succeed in each of the 154 countries and territories premiered. It is estimated that episodes of the romantic drama “¿Qué Culpa Tiene Fatmagul?” have been watched by at least 12 million viewers in Argentina.

In partnership with THEMA and Kanal D International, Kanal D Drama is delivering world-class entertainment options with unique storytelling to Hispanic communities in the U.S., following the great success that has already taken Latin America by storm. Hispanic audiences throughout the country will be able to enjoy this popular programming for the first time through Xfinity Latino.

Kanal D Drama first launched in 2018 and is now available in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay. Its success is now expanding beyond the Americas with plans to launch in Europe, Africa, and Asia in the near future.

About Kanal D Drama:

Kanal D Drama is the first and only channel that brings together the best Turkish dramas in Spanish and completely in HD. Tailored to the Hispanic market of the United States and Latin America, Kanal D Drama explores universal stories with exceptional characters in fascinating places that inspire, transform, and captivate. Kanal D Drama is the product of a partnership between THEMA, a Canal+ Group company, and Kanal D, one of the largest producers and distributors of Turkish dramas worldwide. For more information visit https://kanalddrama.com/US/inicio/.

Contacts

Daniella Biffi



dbiffi@republicahavas.com

786-347-4762