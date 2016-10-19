“4K or Not 4K?” Is Not the Question: New TV Path-to-Purchase Study Shows Buyers Are More Interested in Price and Size than Technology and Features

In the run-up to Black Friday, InfoScout, the leader in real-time

results of a new study that shows that despite TV makers’ hype over the

latest technologies and features heading into the holiday shopping

season, most TV buyers are not persuaded by product and brand

differentiation messages during their path to purchase. For the great

majority of buyers, finding a TV at the right price point and size far

outweigh other considerations.

Among the survey’s most surprising revelations, buyers said that for 79

percent of TV purchases, they either did not have a preferred brand in

mind immediately before making a purchase, or they changed their mind

after walking into the store. Only 26 percent said features such as 4K

resolution or Smart TV functionality were important to their purchase

decisions.

“The findings should come as a shock, or perhaps a wake-up call to

marketers,” said Bob Goodwin, practice leader for consumer technology

for InfoScout. “While it’s true that TV buyers are doing more research

than ever, they are still largely undecided right up until the point of

purchase. At first blush, this would seem counterintuitive – until you

dig deeper into the buying process.

“The data indicate that buyers are not seeing a huge difference in

picture quality when they compare TVs in store. Picture quality has

become very good across the board. So consumers end up making their

decision based on whether the TV fits their wall and fits their wallet,”

Goodwin said.

The study, “Understanding

the Path to Purchase for Television Buyers,” provides an in-depth

analysis of buyers’ experiences, behaviors and thought processes

throughout the purchasing journey, and how they affect the customer’s

purchase decision and satisfaction. It is based on a survey of 840

consumers who purchased a TV within a recent 60-day period.

The survey’s key findings include:

Just one in five TV buyers – 21 percent – purchase the brand they

intended to purchase when they walk into the store. The rest either

don’t have a specific brand in mind, or change their mind after they

enter the store.

not the differentiators brands would like them to be. Only 26 percent

of TV shoppers chose a specific brand because of product features.

influencers that retailers would like them to be. Fewer than a third

of shoppers considered in-store merchandising (32 percent) or

salespeople (25 percent) important to their decision.

purchase decision.

Goodwin said that while 4K TVs are expected to be a big seller as we

approach Black Friday, the real story is that this popularity will be

largely driven by deep price cuts.

“When we are expecting 55-inch 4K TVs to be sold for as low as $315 on

Black Friday, are consumers really buying these TVs because they have 4K

resolution? Our data suggests they will be buying them because it’s the

largest screen that fits their budget,” said Goodwin.

Download “Understanding

the Path to Purchase for Television Buyers” to see the full study

results.

