93 Percent of Donors Opt In to Viral Border Wall GoFundMe

Total responses to Brian Kolfage’s Build the Wall private

plan have reached 40% of all previous donors after just 48 hours

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–lt;a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/briankolfage?src=hash” target=”_blank”gt;#briankolfagelt;/agt;–In response to misleading media headlines suggesting that the viral

Border Wall GoFundMe campaign launched by triple-amputee veteran Brian

Kolfage had been ended and that all the money had been refunded, We

Build the Wall Inc. has released data provided by GoFundMe as of 10:30

AM Eastern January 14, 2019. We Build the Wall Inc. will provide ongoing

daily updates of opt-in/opt-out numbers received from GoFundMe and make

them available at webuildthewall.us and

social media.





“Rumors of our demise have been greatly exaggerated,” Brian Kolfage said

in a statement. “Our team is thrilled with the positive response of our

donors despite media attempts to confuse the situation. Before

announcing the new plan, I worked closely with GoFundMe to make sure

that we offered original donors a fair process to approve of the new

plan that honors We Build the Wall Inc.’s spirit of disclosure, full

transparency, and overall business ethics.”

Of the 131,230 responses, 121,900 or 93.6% have chosen to back the new

plan. Just 8,330 or 6.3% have chosen to receive an immediate refund.

These total responses represent 40% of the 324,144 original contributors

who are required to provide opt-in consent within 90 days from January

11, 2019.

Mr. Kolfage and We Build the Wall Inc. remain in good standing with

GoFundMe and are continuing to use the platform www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall to

raise additional money with the goal of raising more than a billion

dollars. All new contributions received at www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall after

the update on January 11, 2019 at 2pm Eastern are NOT subject to the

opt-in requirements.

“More than one in three of our donors have already backed the new plan

in the first 48 hours,” We Build the Wall Advisory Board member and

former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said. “We’ve still got a

lot of work to do but we are confident that as we roll out our plan, the

momentum is only going to continue to accelerate.”

We Build the Wall Inc. has also received approximately 3,500 plus checks

which are presently being processed by a bonded and insured caging and

escrow services provider. Donors are being notified by mail of new

status update and their option to receive a full refund or opt in to We

Build the Wall.

Contacts

Jennifer Lawrence

media@webuildthewall.us

Cell:

845-800-1552