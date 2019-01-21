93 Percent of Donors Opt In to Viral Border Wall GoFundMe

Total responses to Brian Kolfage’s Build the Wall private
plan have reached 40% of all previous donors after just 48 hours
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–lt;a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/briankolfage?src=hash” target=”_blank”gt;#briankolfagelt;/agt;–In response to misleading media headlines suggesting that the viral
Border Wall GoFundMe campaign launched by triple-amputee veteran Brian
Kolfage had been ended and that all the money had been refunded, We
Build the Wall Inc. has released data provided by GoFundMe as of 10:30
AM Eastern January 14, 2019. We Build the Wall Inc. will provide ongoing
daily updates of opt-in/opt-out numbers received from GoFundMe and make
them available at webuildthewall.us and
social media.
“Rumors of our demise have been greatly exaggerated,” Brian Kolfage said
in a statement. “Our team is thrilled with the positive response of our
donors despite media attempts to confuse the situation. Before
announcing the new plan, I worked closely with GoFundMe to make sure
that we offered original donors a fair process to approve of the new
plan that honors We Build the Wall Inc.’s spirit of disclosure, full
transparency, and overall business ethics.”
Of the 131,230 responses, 121,900 or 93.6% have chosen to back the new
plan. Just 8,330 or 6.3% have chosen to receive an immediate refund.
These total responses represent 40% of the 324,144 original contributors
who are required to provide opt-in consent within 90 days from January
11, 2019.
Mr. Kolfage and We Build the Wall Inc. remain in good standing with
GoFundMe and are continuing to use the platform www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall to
raise additional money with the goal of raising more than a billion
dollars. All new contributions received at www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall after
the update on January 11, 2019 at 2pm Eastern are NOT subject to the
opt-in requirements.
“More than one in three of our donors have already backed the new plan
in the first 48 hours,” We Build the Wall Advisory Board member and
former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said. “We’ve still got a
lot of work to do but we are confident that as we roll out our plan, the
momentum is only going to continue to accelerate.”
We Build the Wall Inc. has also received approximately 3,500 plus checks
which are presently being processed by a bonded and insured caging and
escrow services provider. Donors are being notified by mail of new
status update and their option to receive a full refund or opt in to We
Build the Wall.
