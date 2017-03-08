Active Day Expands Into Illinois With Multi-Center Acquisition

TREVOSE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Active Day, the largest operator of adult day health service centers in

the United States, today announced the acquisition of three centers in

Illinois from Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS). The newly

acquired centers are located in Homewood, Moline and Marion, IL and are

each the leading and longest established centers in their respective

communities serving in aggregate over 350 members.

“These three centers have an exemplary track record of providing high

quality care and services to adults in need,” said Jim Donnelly, CEO for

Active Day. “We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition so all

members will continue to receive the highest level of care from the

staff they have come to know and who know them. We welcome our new

members and employees to the Active Day family.”

With this acquisition, Active Day has expanded into its 12th

state and now operates a total of 82 adult day health centers.

Reflecting Active Day tradition, the newly acquired centers will be

known as Active Day of Homewood, Active Day of Moline and

Active Day of Marion.

Designed to be a cost effective alternative to home health services,

nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Active Day’s

state-of-the-art centers offer a daytime program of nursing care, social

services, nutritious meals and therapeutic activities for elderly and

disabled adults. Each of our adult day health centers enables frail,

elderly and disabled adults to live at home and remain independent in

their communities, while receiving health care and supervision during

the day, as well as providing relief and respite for caregivers.

About Us

Active Day/Senior Care Centers of America is the

premier provider of adult day health services in the U.S. with a total

of 82 centers in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Massachusetts,

Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South

Carolina and Illinois. In addition, the Company operates 7 home care

branches.

For more information visit www.activeday.com

or call 215-642-6600.

