Active Day Expands Into Illinois With Multi-Center Acquisition

TREVOSE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Active Day, the largest operator of adult day health service centers in
the United States, today announced the acquisition of three centers in
Illinois from Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS). The newly
acquired centers are located in Homewood, Moline and Marion, IL and are
each the leading and longest established centers in their respective
communities serving in aggregate over 350 members.
“These three centers have an exemplary track record of providing high
quality care and services to adults in need,” said Jim Donnelly, CEO for
Active Day. “We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition so all
members will continue to receive the highest level of care from the
staff they have come to know and who know them. We welcome our new
members and employees to the Active Day family.”
With this acquisition, Active Day has expanded into its 12th
state and now operates a total of 82 adult day health centers.
Reflecting Active Day tradition, the newly acquired centers will be
known as Active Day of Homewood, Active Day of Moline and
Active Day of Marion.
Designed to be a cost effective alternative to home health services,
nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Active Day’s
state-of-the-art centers offer a daytime program of nursing care, social
services, nutritious meals and therapeutic activities for elderly and
disabled adults. Each of our adult day health centers enables frail,
elderly and disabled adults to live at home and remain independent in
their communities, while receiving health care and supervision during
the day, as well as providing relief and respite for caregivers.
About Us
Active Day/Senior Care Centers of America is the
premier provider of adult day health services in the U.S. with a total
of 82 centers in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Massachusetts,
Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South
Carolina and Illinois. In addition, the Company operates 7 home care
branches.
For more information visit www.activeday.com
or call 215-642-6600.
