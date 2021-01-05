ADDING MULTIMEDIA Always® and Walmart Are Teaming Up With Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez to Support Girls in Sports, Because Sports Help Shape Who She’ll Become

The Benefits of Sports Last Long After the Game Ends, But She Needs You to Cheer Her On – Get Loud with Us to Help #KeepHerPlaying and Support the Women’s Sports Foundation

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Always and Walmart are teaming up with Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez to encourage everyone to help girls stay in sports. Millions of girls quit sports at puberty, in part because many don’t realize the long-term value of their participation, and therefore, don’t encourage them to keep playing. But the reality is, sports help her develop the confidence and skills she needs to do whatever she’s passionate about in life. That’s why Always and Walmart have donated $250,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) to help girls stay in sports, and you can help double the impact. For every view of the #KeepHerPlaying video on Walmart.com/always from December 28, 2020 to January 31, 2021, Always and Walmart will donate an additional $1, up to a potential total donation of half a million dollars.





An engaged support system plays a critical role in ensuring girls feel encouraged to stay in sports1. It helps girls realize that sports are important in building life skills and helps them stay motivated, even when the going gets tough. That’s why Always and Walmart have enlisted Olympic Gold Medalist, Laurie Hernandez, to rally everyone to help keep girls in sports. To help, they have developed tip sheets on Walmart.com/always that share practical advice on ways parents and coaches can support girls to keep playing, along with some special tips straight from Laurie to girls themselves.

“Throughout my athletic career, my parents’ support has meant the world to me. They’ve kept me going in the moments where I wanted to give up and have helped me zoom out and see how sports would benefit me long after my Olympic run,” Hernandez said. “I want all girls to feel the support I have always felt, so they are inspired to become who they want to be. This is why I’m excited to team up with Always and Walmart to help #KeepHerPlaying. Together, we can help keep more girls playing, feeling confident and striving for a better future.”

Research has shown that girls benefit heavily from sports2, with leadership, confidence and teamwork as three of the top benefits reported. This is especially important now, with more than 1 in 3 young people feeling less confident as a result of missing out on after school activities, like sports, since the COVID-19 pandemic3 began. Always and Walmart are on a mission to help girls feel supported and confident to keep playing.

Always and Walmart are making a donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation to help girls all over the country stay in the sports that keep them confident. The Foundation’s mission is to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. Through its grants, fellowships, research, advocacy and curricula, WSF has positively shaped the lives of millions of girls through sports. Always’ contribution will help to increase their impact even more.

“Always has been committed to championing girls’ confidence for more than 35 years, and this is especially important now. We know the transformative power sports can have in unleashing that confidence, and that is why we want to help,” says Hesham Tohamy, Senior Vice President Feminine Care Procter & Gamble. “Always has been working with Walmart for more than four years to help girls thrive through our Live #LikeAGirl and #EndPeriodPoverty programs. This time, we are uniting forces again to rally everyone to encourage the girls in their life to keep playing. Their participation leads to developing the skills and confidence needed to do anything they put their mind to. Ultimately, it’s not how far she gets in sports, but how far sports can take her.”

Join Always, Walmart, WSF and Laurie Hernandez to #KeepHerPlaying. Here’s how you can help during the month of January 2021:

WATCH the new Always #KeepHerPlaying video on www.walmart.com/always between 12/28/2020 and 1/31/2021, to trigger a $1 donation to the Women’s Sport Foundation (up to an additional $250,000 – for a grand total of half a million dollars)

the new Always #KeepHerPlaying video on www.walmart.com/always between 12/28/2020 and 1/31/2021, to trigger a $1 donation to the Women’s Sport Foundation (up to an additional $250,000 – for a grand total of half a million dollars) SHARE the link to the video on your social channels to help drive even more donations

the link to the video on your social channels to help drive even more donations JOIN the conversation by sharing how you encourage girls to stay in sports using the #KeepHerPlaying hashtag and tagging @Always_brand, and @Walmart (@Always on Twitter and Facebook).

To learn more about the campaign, watch the #KeepHerPlaying video and download the #KeepHerPlaying tip sheets, go to www.walmart.com/always.

About Always



Always®, the world’s leader in menstrual protection, offers a wide range of pads, wipes and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences. For over 35 years, Always has been empowering millions of girls globally through puberty and confidence education, providing products to those in need and tackling societal barriers to their confidence through the Always #LikeAGirl movement. Together, Always believes we can create a world where neither periods nor gender get in the way of young people reaching their full potential. Please visit www.always.com for more information.

About Women’s Sports Foundation



The Women’s Sports Foundation® exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we strengthen and expand participation and leadership opportunities through research, advocacy, community programming and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. The Women’s Sports Foundation has positively shaped the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes and coaches. We’re building a future where every girl and woman can #KeepPlaying and unlock the lifelong benefits of sport participation. All girls. All women. All sports.® To learn more about the Women’s Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org.

_____________



1 (Zarrett et al., 2019 – Women’s Sports Foundation)



2 Online Survey 2016, girls aged 16-17, U.S.



3 Online Survey 2020, girls aged 13-17, U.S.

